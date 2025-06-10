Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches Biscado (Bisoprolol) for cardiovascular disease management in India

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Biscado (Bisoprolol), marking its entry into the beta-blocker therapy segment used for managing cardiovascular diseases in India.

Bisoprolol is a beta-1 adrenergic blocker indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure, angina, and chronic heart failure. The drug works by reducing heart rate and blood pressure, helping to reduce strain on the heart. It is used to improve survival and reduce hospitalisations in patients with chronic heart failure.

According to Cadila Pharmaceuticals, the launch of Biscado is particularly relevant in India, where individuals are predisposed to higher sympathetic activity and elevated resting heart rates. These are known predictors of poor cardiovascular outcomes. Studies have shown that an increase of just 10 beats per minute in resting heart rate is linked to a 20 per cent rise in the risk of cardiovascular death.

“India is at the epicentre of a cardiovascular epidemic, and elevated heart rate is a major modifiable risk factor. With the launch of Biscado, Cadila Pharmaceuticals brings a powerful, clinically proven solution to physicians and patients right when it is needed most,” said a senior spokesperson at Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The company stated that the launch aligns with its goal to address unmet medical needs and expand its cardiovascular portfolio. Biscado is supported by clinical research including the CIBIS-II (Cardiac Insufficiency Bisoprolol Study), which showed a 34 per cent reduction in all-cause mortality, a 44 per cent reduction in sudden cardiac death, and a 36 per cent decrease in hospitalisation for worsening heart failure.

Additional studies have shown that Bisoprolol is associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of mortality compared to Metoprolol Succinate and better outcomes than Carvedilol in patients with chronic heart failure. Findings from the TIBBS study highlighted that patients with stable angina treated with Bisoprolol experienced fewer deaths, myocardial infarctions, and hospitalisations than those treated with calcium channel blockers.

Biscado will also be available in Fixed-Dose Combinations with other antihypertensive agents, enabling physicians to manage a broader spectrum of cardiovascular conditions. This aligns with evolving clinical practices that encourage the use of combination therapy for improved adherence and control of multiple cardiovascular risk factors.

The once-daily dosing regimen and the inclusion of Biscado in global treatment guidelines issued by the European Society of Cardiology, European Society of Hypertension, and American Heart Association / American College of Cardiology further support its role in clinical use.