Cetaphil launches new AM/PM Antioxidant Serum Duo in India

Cetaphil, the globally trusted skincare brand from Swiss dermatology company Galderma, has expanded its Cetaphil skincare portfolio in India with the launch of the Cetaphil AM/PM Serum Duo with Gallic-AOX Power technology. The new regimen introduces a science-backed antioxidant approach centred on Gallic Acid, combining daytime defence with overnight skin barrier recovery.

As environmental stressors such as pollution and blue light become an unavoidable part of everyday life, the demand for effective antioxidant skincare has continued to grow. For consumers with sensitive skin, however, finding antioxidant solutions that deliver visible results while remaining gentle on the skin continues to be a challenge.

Addressing this need, Cetaphil’s latest innovation combines Gallic Acid and Vitamin E in its proprietary Gallic-AOX Power Technology, scientifically proven to be 2x more effective than Vitamin C in antioxidant efficacy. The AM/PM regimen has been designed to complement the skin’s natural circadian rhythm, helping defend against daily environmental stressors during the day while supporting skin barrier recovery overnight.

Raghavendra Sadashiva, Managing Director, Galderma India & South Asia, said, “At Galderma, our purpose is ‘Advancing Dermatology for every skin story.’ As skincare needs continue to evolve, consumers are looking for products that combine proven science with everyday comfort. With the launch of the Cetaphil AM/PM Serum Duo with Gallic-AOX Power, we are introducing a new approach to antioxidant skincare for sensitive skin. It is one that defends by day, repairs by night and is backed by clinically proven science4. This innovation reflects our continued commitment to developing solutions that deliver visible results while remaining gentle on the skin.”

The regimen comprises two complementary serums that work together as a complete antioxidant routine. The Cetaphil Advanced Defense Serum (AM) helps defend stressed skin against oxidative stress caused by pollution, blue light and other environmental aggressors. Along with Niacinamide and Triple Hyaluronic Acid, it provides 100% antioxidant protection, helps make skin up to 7x stronger against daily stressors with continued use, and delivers a visible radiance boost in as little as three days. It also helps in improving pores and fine lines.

The Cetaphil Advanced Recovery Serum (PM) supports the skin’s natural overnight renewal process by helping repair the skin barrier while defending against free radical damage accumulated during the day. Formulated with Gallic-AOX Power Technology, Pro-Vitamin B5 (Panthenol), Centella Asiatica (CICA) and Bifida Ferment, it deeply hydrates and soothes stressed skin while supporting faster skin barrier recovery. Clinical studies demonstrated up to 2x faster overnight skin barrier repair, with visibly smoother, and more even-looking skin in as little as seven days.

Together, the two serums offer a complete antioxidant regimen for sensitive skin, combining advanced science with Cetaphil’s trusted expertise in gentle skincare. Both formulations are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and dermatologist recommended.

The Cetaphil AM/PM Serum Duo is now available across pharmacies, select modern trade and general trade outlets, as well as major e-commerce platforms across India.