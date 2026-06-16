ILAMED expands international presence with centres in Kenya, Ethiopia and Thailand

ILAMED has expanded its international presence with the launch of centres in Nairobi, Kenya; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and Bangkok, Thailand. The institute is also preparing to launch its next overseas centre in Cairo, Egypt, in September 2026.

ILAMED commenced its international expansion in February 2026 with the launch of its Nairobi centre, followed by Addis Ababa in May 2026. The institute established its presence in Bangkok in June 2026, extending its reach into Southeast Asia. According to the institute, the Cairo centre will further strengthen its presence across Africa.

The expansion is part of ILAMED’s plans to build a global network for aesthetic medicine, cosmetology and healthcare training across emerging markets, while addressing the demand for skilled professionals and healthcare education.

Dr Ajay Rana, Founder and Director, ILAMED, said, “Our international expansion reflects ILAMED’s commitment to making world-class aesthetic medicine education and training accessible to healthcare professionals across the globe. Africa, in particular, presents tremendous opportunities due to its growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for specialized medical services, and rising interest in aesthetic medicine. The successful response we have received in Nairobi and Addis Ababa has reinforced our confidence in the region’s potential. With Bangkok now operational and Cairo on the horizon, we are steadily building a strong international ecosystem that empowers medical professionals with globally recognized education, advanced clinical skills, and industry-leading expertise.”

According to ILAMED, Africa is a market for healthcare and medical education, driven by urbanisation, healthcare investments, awareness of aesthetic procedures and the need for specialised training. Through its presence in key African cities, the institute aims to provide internationally accredited programmes, hands-on clinical exposure and access to global practices in aesthetic medicine and cosmetology.

The institute stated that its expansion into Bangkok supports its plans to establish a presence across international healthcare hubs, facilitating cross-border collaborations, knowledge exchange, faculty development and networking opportunities for medical professionals.

ILAMED stated that it is evaluating additional international markets as part of its plans to advance medical education globally while contributing to India’s role in healthcare innovation, medical expertise and professional training.

The institute offers programmes in cosmetology, aesthetic medicine, trichology, hair transplantation, anti-ageing medicine, lasers and cosmetic procedures. ILAMED stated that it continues to focus on innovation, academic standards, practical training and international standards as it expands its international presence.