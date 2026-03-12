Cadila Pharmaceuticals marks 75 years of excellence, innovation and service to healthcare

Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s most respected pharmaceutical companies, today commemorates 75 years of its enduring journey in strengthening healthcare delivery and advancing affordable, high-quality medicines across India and global markets.

Founded in 1951 by visionary entrepreneur Indravadan Modi, Cadila Pharmaceuticals began its journey at a time when India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem was still in its infancy. Guided by a deep sense of national purpose and self-reliance, the company has since grown into a diversified pharmaceutical organization with a strong presence across branded formulations, generics, consumer healthcare, and institutional segments.

Over the past seven and a half decades, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has remained committed to its founding philosophy of innovation with compassion, continuously investing in research, manufacturing excellence, and quality systems. The company today serves millions of patients through a wide portfolio of therapies spanning critical and chronic care, while maintaining a strong focus on ethical practices and patient-centricity.

Speaking on the milestone, Ramesh Chowksi – a Board of Directors’ said: “Completing 75 years is not just a celebration of longevity, but a tribute to the vision of our founder, the trust of the medical fraternity, and the dedication of generations of employees who have built Cadila Pharmaceuticals with integrity and purpose. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable.”

Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ journey has been marked by several milestones, including the development of indigenous formulations, expansion into global markets, and the creation of robust manufacturing and R&D capabilities aligned with international standards. The company continues to focus on innovation-led growth, digital transformation, and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of healthcare systems.

As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations, Cadila Pharmaceuticals will undertake a series of initiatives throughout the year to honour its legacy, engage with the medical community, and reaffirm its commitment to society and nation-building.

Reflecting on the future, Dr Rajiv I. Modi – Chairman & Managing Director added: “Our next chapter will be defined by science-led innovation, deeper collaboration with healthcare professionals, and a renewed commitment to patients. The values that shaped our first 75 years will continue to guide us forward.”

With a legacy rooted in trust and a vision focused on the future, Cadila Pharmaceuticals enters its Platinum Jubilee year poised to contribute meaningfully to the next era of global healthcare.