Zydus expands companion diagnostics portfolio with launch of  AI-powered Continuous Glucose Monitor 

Diasens and GlucoLive Diasens  and GlucoLive are designed for diabetic, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), and post transplant patients who require continuous glycaemic surveillance and integrated remote care  

By EP News Bureau
Zydus Lifesciences, an innovation-led global life sciences company, today announced its  new offering companion diagnostics portfolio. The company will be launching Diasens and GlucoLive,  next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices that combine artificial intelligence powered insights, and integrated remote care capabilities. The CGM system is designed to monitor glucose  with an integrated AI layer to provide analytics and enable a closed-loop care ecosystem connecting patients,  caregivers, and clinicians in real time.  

Zydus has partnered with Digicare Health Solutions Private Limited (TatvaCare), a healthcare technology  company to help the patients gain access to its proprietary, integrated care ecosystem GoodFlip to provide  AI-powered report analysis, personalised diet and exercise coaching, doctor consultations, diagnostic lab  booking, and a comprehensive medical record vault – all in a single mobile application.  

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said, “The launch  of Diasens and GlucoLive strengthen our companion diagnostics portfolio for chronic disease  management. Focused on patient-centric convenience and better quality of life, these CGMs powered by AI  technology, will give patients real-time access to key glycaemic data on their mobile devices, simplifying  monitoring and control. The convergence of science, innovation, health and technology is critical for patients  managing chronic diseases like diabetes, CKD, or organ transplant – offering a quick, reliable, and safe  glucose monitoring solution with utmost convenience.”  

India is home to over 101 million adults living with diabetes – the second-highest burden globally – with an  additional 136 million in the pre-diabetic stage, according to the ICMR-INDIAB study published in The  Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. Diabetes is also the leading cause of Chronic Kidney Disease in India,  with 25–40% of CKD patients having a diabetes history. An estimated 2,00,000 patients require kidney  transplants and 25,000 require liver transplants annually, many of whom develop new-onset diabetes due to  immunosuppressive therapies. 

Despite this burden, most glucose monitoring in India remains episodic – limited to periodic finger-prick  tests or laboratory HbA1c checks every three to six months. Existing CGM devices in the Indian market  predominantly rely on NFC technology, requiring patients to manually scan the sensor to retrieve readings.  This creates gaps in data continuity, delays clinical intervention, and places the burden of vigilance entirely  on the patient.  

Diasens and GlucoLive will enable automatic streaming of glucose readings to the patient’s smartphone  every three minutes – without manual scanning – ensuring uninterrupted capture, including overnight reading  and in emergencies. Through TatvaCare’s GoodFlip app, AI analytics will detect trends, flags hypo- /hyperglycaemic episodes, link fluctuations to food and activity, and generate actionable insights. A clinician  dashboard will support remote monitoring, early intervention, and data-driven treatment adjustments.  

 

