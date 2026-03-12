Zydus expands companion diagnostics portfolio with launch of  AI-powered Continuous Glucose Monitor 

Zydus Lifesciences, an innovation-led global life sciences company, today announced its new offering companion diagnostics portfolio. The company will be launching Diasens and GlucoLive, next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices that combine artificial intelligence powered insights, and integrated remote care capabilities. The CGM system is designed to monitor glucose with an integrated AI layer to provide analytics and enable a closed-loop care ecosystem connecting patients, caregivers, and clinicians in real time.

Zydus has partnered with Digicare Health Solutions Private Limited (TatvaCare), a healthcare technology company to help the patients gain access to its proprietary, integrated care ecosystem GoodFlip to provide AI-powered report analysis, personalised diet and exercise coaching, doctor consultations, diagnostic lab booking, and a comprehensive medical record vault – all in a single mobile application.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said, “The launch of Diasens and GlucoLive strengthen our companion diagnostics portfolio for chronic disease management. Focused on patient-centric convenience and better quality of life, these CGMs powered by AI technology, will give patients real-time access to key glycaemic data on their mobile devices, simplifying monitoring and control. The convergence of science, innovation, health and technology is critical for patients managing chronic diseases like diabetes, CKD, or organ transplant – offering a quick, reliable, and safe glucose monitoring solution with utmost convenience.”

India is home to over 101 million adults living with diabetes – the second-highest burden globally – with an additional 136 million in the pre-diabetic stage, according to the ICMR-INDIAB study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. Diabetes is also the leading cause of Chronic Kidney Disease in India, with 25–40% of CKD patients having a diabetes history. An estimated 2,00,000 patients require kidney transplants and 25,000 require liver transplants annually, many of whom develop new-onset diabetes due to immunosuppressive therapies.

Despite this burden, most glucose monitoring in India remains episodic – limited to periodic finger-prick tests or laboratory HbA1c checks every three to six months. Existing CGM devices in the Indian market predominantly rely on NFC technology, requiring patients to manually scan the sensor to retrieve readings. This creates gaps in data continuity, delays clinical intervention, and places the burden of vigilance entirely on the patient.

Diasens and GlucoLive will enable automatic streaming of glucose readings to the patient’s smartphone every three minutes – without manual scanning – ensuring uninterrupted capture, including overnight reading and in emergencies. Through TatvaCare’s GoodFlip app, AI analytics will detect trends, flags hypo- /hyperglycaemic episodes, link fluctuations to food and activity, and generate actionable insights. A clinician dashboard will support remote monitoring, early intervention, and data-driven treatment adjustments.