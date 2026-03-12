Roche India partners with Punjab Government to launch ‘NeuroSakhi’

In a landmark step toward strengthening neurological care, the Government of Punjab and Roche Pharma India have launched NeuroSakhi, a first-of-its-kind patient support and awareness initiative. The programme is designed to strengthen care and support systems for women living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the State.

The programme aims to strengthen care pathways, awareness and support systems for women navigating this complex neurological condition. The initiative was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Punjab Govt and Roche Pharma India at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in the esteemed presence of Balbir Singh (Hon’ble Health Minister – Punjab); Kumar Rahul (Principal Secretary – Health); Dr Hitinder Kaur (Director – Health Services); Dr Rupinder Bakshi (Joint Director – Medical Education & Research) and Dr Dheeraj Khurana (Professor of Neurology, PGIMER Chandigarh).

MS is a chronic neurological disorder that attacks the central nervous system and can lead to progressive disability if not diagnosed and treated early. An estimated 1.8 lakh people are living with MS in India, with nearly 2,900 patients in Punjab alone. Striking most often between the ages of 20 and 40 — the prime of life — the disease disproportionately affects women, who account for nearly 70% of cases. Beyond visible disability, MS carries a heavy “invisible” burden — debilitating fatigue, vision disturbances, cognitive impairment and severe neurological symptoms that are often misunderstood or overlooked.

For many women, the condition unfolds at a time when they are building careers, raising families and shaping their futures, making the physical, emotional and social toll even more profound. Despite growing global awareness, many patients in India continue to face delayed diagnosis, fragmented care pathways and limited access to sustained long-term support. The NeuroSakhi initiative aims to address these gaps by fostering stronger awareness, enabling patient support and strengthening engagement between healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers across Punjab.

Key pillars of the initiative include:

Expert-Led Clinical Guidance: An expert group led by the Department of Neurology at PGIMER Chandigarh will guide the development of evidence-based treatment pathways and recommendations for early diagnosis and timely treatment initiation.

Hub-and-Spoke Model for Care Delivery: PGIMER Chandigarh will function as the central clinical hub, while Government Medical Colleges in Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot will serve as regional spokes, enabling coordinated multidisciplinary care for Multiple Sclerosis across the State.

Improving Access to Advanced Therapies: The initiative will work toward improving the affordability and accessibility of disease-modifying therapies and high-efficacy treatments through government formulary inclusion and sustainable funding mechanisms.

Capacity Building for Healthcare Professionals: State-wide training programs will strengthen the ability of physicians to identify MS symptoms early, ensure timely referrals and adopt evidence-based management practices. As part of this effort, PGIMER Neurological Society will support training for Government Medical Colleges serving, through a hub-and-spoke model.

Under the collaboration framework, DMER Punjab will lead State-wide implementation and governance, PGIMER Chandigarh will anchor clinical and academic leadership, and Roche Pharma India will act as a knowledge and technical partner, supporting scientific exchange, capacity building and evidence generation.

By building a coordinated care ecosystem, NeuroSakhi aims to improve access to timely diagnosis, specialised treatment and long-term care for people living with Multiple Sclerosis in Punjab. The initiative will initially be implemented over a one-year period, with the potential to be adopted and replicated across more States in India.