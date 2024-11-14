AstraZeneca India, Indian Academy of Paediatrics unite to raise awareness on respiratory syncytial virus in India

On the heels of World Prematurity Day, AstraZeneca Pharma India announces a strategic collaboration with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics. The two organisations have come together to raise awareness on RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) that can put newborn pre-term babies at risk of respiratory illnesses and the need for timely intervention thereof.

RSV is highly contagious, and the virus can lead to severe infections, particularly in premature infants. Underdeveloped lungs and immune systems are contributing factors to an increased risk of RSV disease and cardiopulmonary complications among premature infants. According to global reports, over 90 per cent of infants are affected by RSV at least once by the age of two years. The collaboration will simultaneously focus on encouraging effective implementation of prevention strategies to mitigate the impact of respiratory infection in high-risk infants and young children.

RSV symptoms include cough, fever, running nose, irritability, reduced activity, and pauses in breathing. Severe cases can lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia, requiring hospitalisation. Preterm infants and other high-risk children can be protected from RSV using available immuno-prophylactic options and with hygiene measures like handwashing and avoiding crowded areas. Despite its impact on high-risk children, awareness about RSV remains low, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Through this collaboration, AstraZeneca India and IAP aim to focus on education, early detection and spreading awareness amongst healthcare professionals, parents, and caregivers about the growing risk of RSV. The specific focus would also be on highlighting prevention strategies to reduce the burden of this respiratory infection. Along with adopting digital mediums to spread awareness, a series of hybrid awareness sessions on RSV are being organised in multiple cities across the country including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata—to sensitise paediatricians and healthcare professionals.