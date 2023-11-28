Cadila Pharma launches API manufacturing plant at Dahej

Equipped with Distributed Control System (DCS) automation technology, the facility has been set up with an investment of Rs 200 crore

Cadila Pharmaceuticals inaugurated its state-of-the-art Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Plant at Dahej in the Bharuch district.

The facility, set up with an investment of Rs 200 crore, is equipped with the latest Distributed Control System (DCS) automation technology.

Dr H. G. Koshia, Food Drug Commissioner for Gujarat, and Dr M. P. Nakarani, Assistant Commissioner of FDCA, Baruch Circle, were present at the event. Dr Koshia stated, “It’s truly a pleasure to visit CPL’s API Greenfield state-of-the-art project at Dahej. It is a great moment for me, and my tribute to the legendary Pharma Man of India and catalyst to the Gujarat Pharma industry, late Shri IM Modi Sir. I feel and sense his presence by visiting such a beautiful creation. We miss his presence, but under his guidance and able leadership, CPL has created a unique API plant that will serve humankind for many years by producing quality APIs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Biswajit Mitra, Chief Mentoring Officer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals and Convener Pharma Panel, CII Gujarat State, said, “This state-of-the-art API manufacturing facility at Dahej represents our commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective APIs to our customers worldwide. The DCS technology used in this facility will allow us to produce APIs with a high level of purity and consistency, while also reducing the environmental impact. This facility is designed to be highly efficient, aiding us in meeting the growing demand for our products. I am confident this facility will play a key role in our future success. The implementation of the plant project will further extend our impact by generating employment opportunities for both permanent and contractual positions, thereby continuing our dedication to creating positive social change. ”