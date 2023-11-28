Mylab and Ekincare to promote SII’s influenza nasal vaccine among corporates

The joint effort between Mylab and Ekincare will enable businesses to incorporate NASOVAC-S4 into their employee wellness programs

Mylab has announced a strategic partnership with Ekincare which is a corporate wellness and health benefits platform. This collaboration aims to promote NASOVAC-S4, influenza nasal vaccine developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), among corporate entities.

The joint effort between Mylab and Ekincare will enable businesses to incorporate NASOVAC-S4 into their employee wellness programs. By making this influenza vaccine accessible to their employees, corporations can take proactive measures to safeguard their workforce’s health.

Hasmukh Rawal, MD & Co-founder, Mylab stated, “We are excited to join forces with Ekincare to promote NASOVAC-S4. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing public health by offering advanced healthcare solutions. This vaccine holds the promise of transforming corporate influenza vaccination campaigns, and we are delighted to be a part of this endeavour.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO & Co-founder, Ekincare, said, “The health of employees is a top priority for any organisation. Influenza can have a significant impact on a company’s operations. By offering NASOVAC-S4 to our corporate and health insurance partners, we aim to provide an accessible and effective solution to protect employees from the flu. We are delighted to collaborate with Mylab to make this innovative vaccine available to businesses across India.”

NASOVAC-S4 is administered through the nasal route, offering a non-invasive and painless alternative to traditional injections. It includes two influenza Type A virus strains (A/H1N1 and A/H3N2) and two influenza Type B virus strains (Victoria and Yamagata lineage).