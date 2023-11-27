IIL launches its measles and rubella vaccine

This live attenuated MR vaccine has been developed by IIL in an exclusive partnership with Polyvac Institute, Vietnam

Human Biologicals Institute (HBI), a division of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) celebrates its silver jubilee, 25 years since its establishment in 1998. While celebrating the occasion of 25th year of HBI with distinguished medical doctors assembled from various parts of the country, IIL launched Mebella (Measles and Rubella) vaccine for children.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals, spoke about the significant contribution made by IIL to the nation, towards disease control and access to several lifesaving vaccines in its 25 years of existence. “IIL has now emerged as one of the largest suppliers of human vaccines to the UIP, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, saving many precious lives. IIL also exports quality vaccines to more than 50 countries across the globe.”

During the launch of Mebella (Measles and Rubella vaccine) today, he also expressed the need for control of deadly Measles and Rubella, that claims about 1,00,000 lives of children globally. He also pointed out that the company should be known for elimination, eradication of disease than the number of doses of vaccine it sells. To this extent IIL has taken up CSR activity to make Thiruvananthapuram district rabies free in a few years.