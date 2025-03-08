Breaking barriers: Women in STEM lead the way

Kirthana M V Sindhe, Senior Commercial Marketing Manager, Merck

As women scientists in R&D, our journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and resilience. While we have made significant contributions to drug discovery, clinical research, and innovation, the road has not always been easy. Here are some key challenges I have faced—and how I tackled them.

Overcoming gender bias and stereotypes

Early in my career, I have often worked in teams which had less female representation, I took this as a growth opportunity to make myself stand out in my abilities, and competencies, especially in leadership discussions or high-stakes decision-making. I let my work speak for itself. By delivering results, publishing research, and actively participating in high-impact projects, I challenged gender bias or stereotypes. I also sought mentors—both men and women—who championed my skills and helped me navigate these biases.

Managing work-life balance and caregiving responsibilities

Like many women in STEM, I faced the challenge of balancing long hours in the lab or l research settings with personal responsibilities. The industry demands high commitment, and work-life balance often seems like an elusive goal. Also, I often bear a disproportionate share of caregiving responsibilities, including childcare and elder care, which impacted my career progression. I was able to tackle the rigid work structures and lack of flexible policies by setting boundaries and prioritising tasks effectively. Committing to only a vital few can bring impact. Delegation and collaboration played a crucial role in ensuring that neither work nor family life suffered. I also surrounded myself with a supportive community that encouraged me to excel in both my career and personal life.

Breaking into innovation and patent ownership

Despite being at the forefront of research, women scientists remain underrepresented in patents and scientific breakthroughs. Gaining funding and recognition for our innovations has been a persistent challenge. Here I was fortunate that my work spoke for itself and I had made significant impact. My manager was very encouraging and recognised my work and I was given credit to my scientific innovations and patent.

Message for the next generation of women scientists

Science has always been about curiosity, innovation, and pushing the boundaries of what we know. But for women, the journey in science has also been about breaking stereotypes, challenging biases, and proving—again and again—that we belong.

As a woman scientist, I have walked this path, faced the challenges, and learned powerful lessons. Now, my message to the next generation of women in science is simple: You are needed, you are capable, and the future of science is yours to shape. Science needs your curiosity, your ideas, and your unique perspective. There will be challenges, moments of doubt, and times when you feel like you have to prove yourself twice as much.

Never let anyone make you believe that you are less capable because of your gender. Take up space in labs, boardrooms, and conferences. Speak up, ask questions, and don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo. Seek mentors, build strong networks, and support other women along the way. When one of us rises, we all do.

Push boundaries. Innovate. File patents. Lead teams. Change the world!

Suruchi Vishwasrao, Senior Technical Specialist, Formulation and Technology Center, Merck Life Science India

Breaking glass ceilings

The underrepresentation of women in the pharmaceutical R&D sector is a significant issue, with women making up a notably lower percentage compared to their male counterparts. One of the contributing factors to this disparity could be the structure and timings associated with R&D work. The demanding nature of this field, including long hours and unpredictable schedules, often makes it challenging to maintain a healthy work-life balance, which can be a major constraint for many women, especially those with familial responsibilities.

I’ve observed that many women, particularly fresh graduates, often transition out of R&D roles within 2-3 years to other areas such as regulatory affairs, quality assurance, pharmacovigilance, or clinical data analysis. These fields may offer more predictable work hours and greater flexibility, making them more conducive to balancing career and personal life.

Throughout my career, I too have faced challenges related to the acceptance of women’s capabilities and decision-making authority, particularly in the R&D space. While respect is often given to women in the workplace, when it comes to implementing ideas or executing strategies, there is sometimes a noticeable gap in adaptability and trust in a woman’s leadership and decision-making abilities. This is a frustrating reality many women in leadership positions or those aspiring to rise in their careers must navigate.

There comes a point when it’s essential to stand firm in advocating for your ideas. This involves not just speaking up but proving the value and effectiveness of your strategies and decisions. It requires building credibility, demonstrating expertise, and showing unwavering confidence in your vision. This can be challenging, especially when others may not initially recognise or appreciate the potential of your ideas. However, with persistence, the ability to stand by your convictions, and by fostering a culture of mutual respect, the barriers to acceptance can be overcome.

A message for women leaders of tomorrow

I would like to encourage the next generation of women to focus on a few key things. Chase your dreams and goals with confidence. Believe in yourself and keep moving toward your vision. Your dreams and ambitions are valid, and your belief in yourself is the foundation for turning them into reality. Take every step forward with confidence, knowing that the journey itself will teach you invaluable lessons along the way. There is so much left to discover.

Always consider both the positives and negatives, as they can provide valuable insights. By reflecting on both, you gain a deeper understanding of yourself and the world around you. Embrace these moments of reflection to refine your approach, adjust your strategies, and grow stronger.

You don’t have to walk this journey alone. The people around you can provide wisdom, encouragement, and help when you need it most. Don’t hesitate to lean on them for guidance, whether it’s a friend offering advice, a colleague sharing their knowledge, or your family.

Embrace challenges and navigate through tough times with strength and resilience. Be kind and compassionate, and share your journey to inspire other women scientists. There is no universal scale of success—there’s only your journey.

Always speak up for yourself and stay true to what you value most!