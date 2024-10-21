B&R Industrial Automation launches X20 Drives for enhanced motion control

B&R Industrial Automation has introduced the X20 Drives, designed for automating machine components such as conveyors and adjustment axes. These drives provide a wide range of motion options in a compact format, suitable for controlling motors ranging from a few watts up to 1 kW. The drives aim to deliver cost-effective and energy-efficient solutions for various automation needs.

The X20 Drives utilise 48V low voltage technology and are capable of controlling stepper and brushless DC motors up to 1 kW. They feature a familiar form factor, aligned with the X20 slice-based I/O family, allowing for easy integration. This new drive series enhances scalability and flexibility, enabling the control of two motion axes within a width of just 27.5 mm.

In addition to their compact size, the X20 Drives offer a variety of encoder options, including encoderless operation, to meet different application requirements. With integrated Safe Torque OFF (SIL 3) functionality, these drives ensure a combination of efficiency and safety, particularly for entry-level applications, and are seamlessly integrated within the B&R portfolio.