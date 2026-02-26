Zydus Lifesciences to launch Semaglutide Injection in India after patent expiry

Zydus Lifesciences plans to launch Semaglutide Injection under the brand names – SEMAGLYN TM, MASHEMA TM and ALTERME TM, upon Semaglutide patent expiry in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier provided approval for manufacturing and marketing Semaglutide injection for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity.

Zydus’ Semaglutide offering will include a drug-delivery system developed in India. Unlike treatments that require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens as they titrate their dosage, Zydus plans to introduce an adjustable single-pen device. The device allows patients to select and administer varying dose strengths from a single unit, with the aim of improving patient adherence, enhancing convenience and reducing the overall cost of therapy.

Zydus has exclusive rights to this device, which will be able to deliver all strengths approved for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity. The pen will also be reusable.

Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said, “Zydus’ innovative offering of Semaglutide injection is a testament to our enduring commitment to patient-centric innovation. We are not just planning to bring a critical therapy to market, we are aiming to elevate the standard of care. By introducing a first-of-its-kind drug delivery mechanism in India, we plan to simplify the treatment. This leap in convenience will drive better long-term adherence and, ultimately, significantly improved clinical outcomes for patients.”

Diabetes and Obesity are among the major health concerns in India, and GLP-1 based therapies have the potential to contribute to managing this public health burden.

As per the International Diabetes Federation, there are 8.9 crore adults with diabetes in India, representing 10.5 per cent of the total adult population. India is witnessing a rise in obesity across age groups. In adults, the prevalence increased by 91 per cent among women (from 12.6 per cent to 24.0 per cent) and 146 per cent among men (from 9.3 per cent to 22.9 per cent).