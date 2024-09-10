Biogetica expands natural medicine offerings in India and the USA

Biogetica, known for its integrative approach to medicine, has reinforced its commitment to advancing evidence-based natural treatments in both the Indian and US markets. The company combines supplements, nutraceuticals, herbs, and homoeopathy to address health across all dimensions of human existence. Biogetica’s methods are founded on blending the strengths of different medical systems, ensuring that each product undergoes scientific validation.

Dr Apurve Mehra, CEO and founder of Biogetica, emphasised the company’s vision, stating, “We at Biogetica are dedicated to helping people and changing lives. We want to showcase that nature can help even when all else fails. We believe in a future where every human has access to evidence-based products that are present to them with their best chance at wellness. We also adhere to the principle of not turning away individuals who cannot afford treatments or medicines.”

Biogetica gained international recognition through its clinical trials on COVID-19, pain management, weight loss, and herpes. The company’s COVID-19 trial of Reginmune and Immunofree is part of the World Health Organization (WHO) database and serves as a reference point for other research studies. The company’s products focus on supporting immune function, promoting detoxification, and fostering mental well-being, with a primary focus on preventive care.

Biogetica’s efforts to blend ancient medical techniques with modern science have resulted in recognition from the FDA, WHO, and other global bodies. The company collaborates with practitioners worldwide to integrate natural medicine into patient care, promoting holistic healing. Its research into herpes led to the development of the patented formula Hyperisince, derived from Hypericum Mysorense, a plant known for suppressing herpes. This formula has helped over 90,000 patients, and it is registered as a treatment for herpes by India’s AYUSH department. The US Patent Office has also granted it a patent (No. 10744175).

Biogetica’s expansion into India and the USA reflects its dedication to making holistic health more accessible. The company continues to uphold ethical standards and patient-centered care while driving innovation in the healthcare sector.