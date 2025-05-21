Biocon Biologics, Yoshindo launch Ustekinumab biosimilar in Japan

Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon, announced that its commercial partner in Japan, Yoshindo, has launched Ustekinumab BS Subcutaneous Injection [YD], a biosimilar to the reference product Stelara (ustekinumab). The biosimilar ustekinumab, developed and manufactured by Biocon Biologics, is commercialised and marketed in Japan by Yoshindo.

Ustekinumab, a monoclonal antibody, is approved for the treatment of psoriasis vulgaris and psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

In April 2024, the Company entered into a settlement and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, Janssen Sciences Ireland, and Johnson & Johnson (collectively known as Janssen) to commercialise Ustekinumab in Japan upon regulatory approval. Biocon Biologics’ biosimilar Ustekinumab BS Subcutaneous Injection [YD] was approved by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan in December 2024.

Biocon Biologics has already launched Ustekinumab in the United States and Europe in February 2025 to help patients manage their chronic conditions.