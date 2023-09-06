Biocon Biologics completes integration of Viatris Biosimilars’ Business in North America

Biocon Biologics has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America (US and Canada) effective September 1, 2023.

Biocon Biologics recently acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-term partner Viatris. The agreement closed in November 2022.

With the completion of the North America integration, the existing commercialised portfolio of biosimilars, Ogiviri (bTrastuzumab), Fulphila (bPegfilgrastim), Semglee (Insulin Glargine) and Hulio* (bAdalimumab), is now incorporated into Biocon Biologics’ commercial organisation in the US. In addition to these products, Kirsty (Aspart) and Abevmy (Bevacizumab) will also be available in Canada.

As a result of the completion of this integration, Biocon Biologics is expected to grow its employee population to over 150 employees in North America by the end of the year.