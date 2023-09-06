Express Pharma

PURIFY’23 to be held at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad in November

The event will help gain insights from diverse perspectives that are shaping the future of chromatography purification

Events
By EP News Bureau
0 8

PURIFY’23 will be held at ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad on November 7, 2023. Gain insights from diverse perspectives that are shaping the future of chromatography purification.

Why Attend

  • In-depth discussions on key topics, including:

Demystifying the complexity of Oligo Nucleotide Business
Investing in right technologies imperative for business growth
AI, a Disruptor/Enabler?

  • Network with 300+ delegates enthusiastic about advancing their knowledge in chromatography purification.

  • Renowned speakers will share their wisdom and experience, guiding through the latest trends and innovations in the field

  • Asia’s only forum dedicated to Chromatography Purification

  • PURIFY’23 is set to be the largest conclave ever conducted by PURIFY

  • Global launches will redefine the way we approach chromatography purification

  • A diverse exhibit display featuring over 35 companies showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies.

  • Limited seating! Secure your spot today and be a part of this exclusive event that the industry is eagerly awaiting.

    PURIFY’23 will elevate expertise and revolutionise your approach to chromatography purification. Register now at purifyconclaves.com to reserve your seat at PURIFY’23!

 

