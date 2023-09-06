PURIFY’23 to be held at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad in November

PURIFY’23 will be held at ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad on November 7, 2023. Gain insights from diverse perspectives that are shaping the future of chromatography purification.

Why Attend

In-depth discussions on key topics, including:

– Demystifying the complexity of Oligo Nucleotide Business

– Investing in right technologies imperative for business growth

– AI, a Disruptor/Enabler?

Network with 300+ delegates enthusiastic about advancing their knowledge in chromatography purification.

Renowned speakers will share their wisdom and experience, guiding through the latest trends and innovations in the field

Asia’s only forum dedicated to Chromatography Purification

PURIFY’23 is set to be the largest conclave ever conducted by PURIFY

Global launches will redefine the way we approach chromatography purification

A diverse exhibit display featuring over 35 companies showcasing cutting-edge products and technologies.

Limited seating! Secure your spot today and be a part of this exclusive event that the industry is eagerly awaiting. PURIFY’23 will elevate expertise and revolutionise your approach to chromatography purification. Register now at purifyconclaves.com to reserve your seat at PURIFY’23!