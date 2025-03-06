Express Pharma

Funding in pharma plummets by 85 per cent in Feb 2025

As per data provided by Tracxn, the decline in investment activity makes February 2025 one of the lowest-funded months in the past 12 months in this sector

By EP News Bureau
Funding in the pharma and healthcare space plummeted 85.83 per cent to $ 42.5 million in February 2025 from $ 300 million in January 2025. This is also a 78.86 per cent plunge in funding when compared with the $201 million raised in February 2024.

The decline in investment activity makes February 2025 one of the lowest-funded months in the past 12 months in the sector.

Most of the funding raised in February this year came from early-stage rounds ($34.6 million), which accounted for 85.1 per cent of the investments. Seed-stage funding ($7.87 million) contributed to 18.5 per cent of the total funding. 

MOC and Apex Kidney Care reported some of the biggest funding rounds in February 2025, raising $18 million and $9 million respectively. Elevation Capital, Endiya Partners, and Good Capital were among the active investors during the period. 

