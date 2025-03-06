Funding in pharma plummets by 85 per cent in Feb 2025

Funding in the pharma and healthcare space plummeted 85.83 per cent to $ 42.5 million in February 2025 from $ 300 million in January 2025. This is also a 78.86 per cent plunge in funding when compared with the $201 million raised in February 2024.

The decline in investment activity makes February 2025 one of the lowest-funded months in the past 12 months in the sector.

Most of the funding raised in February this year came from early-stage rounds ($34.6 million), which accounted for 85.1 per cent of the investments. Seed-stage funding ($7.87 million) contributed to 18.5 per cent of the total funding.

MOC and Apex Kidney Care reported some of the biggest funding rounds in February 2025, raising $18 million and $9 million respectively. Elevation Capital, Endiya Partners, and Good Capital were among the active investors during the period.