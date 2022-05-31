Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net profit falls 28 per cent; revenue dips three per cent

Aurobindo Pharma yesterday reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 576.14 crores in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 801.18 crores in the same period of the preceding fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,809.37 crores as compared to Rs 6,001.5 crores in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were marginally higher at Rs 5,097.75 crores as against Rs 5,011.05 crores in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the US formulations revenue declined by 4.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2,728.1 crores, while the Europe formulations revenue stood at Rs 1,540.7 crores, largely flat on year-on-year basis, the company said.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) revenue for the quarter was at Rs 913 crores as against Rs 794.3 crores in the corresponding previous period, it added.

K Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma, said the company has performed relatively better in this quarter in terms of its path for future growth and sustained profitability in spite of the challenging times for the industry.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,647.11 crores as against Rs 5,333.82 crores in the previous fiscal.

In FY22, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,455.49 crores as against Rs 24,774.62 crores in FY21, the company said, adding that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Re 1 for the year 2021-22.

“We continue to see volume growth in the complex generics segment and are also making significant progress in the complex development programmes, including biosimilars. Further, we are also on-track for completing the PLI project as per the committed timelines,” Reddy said.

