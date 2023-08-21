Avantor inaugurates expanded Singapore hub

Avantor, inaugurated its expanded Singapore Hub which includes a newly added cGMP manufacturing and a world class quality control laboratory. The hub is a one-stop facility serving the needs of customers across Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), strengthening the region’s innovation and biopharma ecosystems.

A company statement informed that strategically located in Singapore, the hub enables quicker turnaround times and expedites customers’ access to raw materials that are essential in AMEA’s drug discovery and development whilst upholding stringent quality standards.

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Avantor executives, Christophe Couturier, and Narayana Rao, Vice President, Biopharma – AMEA, and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), represented by Elaine Teo, Senior Vice President & Head, Investment Facilitation, EDB.

The integration of the current distribution hub with new manufacturing operations features cGMP suites, quality testing, warehousing of certified products, batch-to-batch traceability, and customised palletization capabilities.