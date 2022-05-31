Sun Pharma acquires Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania

Sun Pharma recently announced that one of its subsidiaries, SC Terapia SA, Romania, has acquired the Uractiv portfolio from Fiterman Pharma in Romania. The Uractiv portfolio comprises food supplements including minerals, vitamins and adjuvants; cosmetics and medical devices used for maintaining urinary tract health.

The portfolio, including 12 SKUs, has annualised revenues of approximately $8.7 million. The products cater to both adults and children, Sun Pharma said in a statement.

“………..This acquisition is in line with our strategy to further expand our non-prescription product basket in Romania and neighbouring markets. We have a strong presence in Romania with Terapia being the number one company in the generics and OTC market. We will leverage our robust marketing and distribution strengths to grow these brands further,” said Aalok Shanghvi, EVP and Head, Generic R&D, Generic Global BD and Emerging Markets, Sun Pharma, in the statement.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction are confidential, the statement concluded.