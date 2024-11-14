Aptar pharma inaugurates new plant in Taloja

AptarGroup announced the inauguration of its new pharma plant in Taloja, India, near Mumbai. The facility will help Aptar continue to meet the growing demands of the pharmaceutical industry in India.

The new facility will expand the company’s existing footprint in the region while adding additional local production of several technologies including Aptar’s pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) valve, as well as breath-actuated devices and single-dose nasal sprays.

The new Taloja plant also aims to enable Aptar to meet the region’s growing needs by adding 4400 m2 of manufacturing footprint and will be constructed adjacent to the existing Aptar Mumbai facility that opened in 2023.

The company looks for potential acquisitions and partnerships with IP-driven, pharma packaging companies to continue the expansion of their drug dosing, dispensing and protection offerings.