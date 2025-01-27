APAC healthcare market to hit $ 5 Tn by 2030, states BCG Report

Asia’s healthcare market is on track to hit $5 trillion by 2030, driving 40 per cent of global sector growth, according to BCG’s latest report. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has published a report today titled “The Unmissable Asia Healthcare Opportunity”. This unprecedented expansion is fuelled by rapid demographic shifts, investment influxes, and groundbreaking technology applications.

Drawing upon global trends and insightful analysis, the report emphasises that Asia’s developing economies will benefit from a significant economic payoff, as they invest in healthcare. The report comprehensively explores the Asian healthcare market from multiple perspectives—providers, innovators, and payers—and identifies key factors driving transformation:

Asia accounts for only 22 per cent of global healthcare spending, despite being home to 60 per cent of the global population.

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer affect the region disproportionately, and the region will have to find its unique healthcare models to manage this disease burden.

Of the top 5 prevalent cancers in Asia, liver and stomach cancer have a lower prevalence in the West, which means that Asia will need to invent its own solutions.

The rapid ageing of populations, along with significant gaps in HC infrastructure and capabilities- signal a market ripe for disruption.

There are significant opportunities across all sub-sectors – innovative hospital and specialty care, contract manufacturing and research, as well as innovation-driven biotech, and models of digital health, involving omnichannel patient journeys.

Commenting on the transformative potential of Asia’s healthcare market, Priyanka Aggarwal, Managing Director and Senior Partner, India and South East Asia Leader, Healthcare Practice, BCG, says, “We are at a unique point in time where Asian healthcare is at the confluence of many tailwinds – rapidly shifting demographics, trade-flows and FDIs favouring Asia as a destination, and demand factors like growing chronic disease burden and a new more active and demanding patient – that creates opportunities to re-imagine how Healthcare will be delivered in Asia. Given the heterogeneity of countries in the region, each country will create its own innovation service models to serve this demand. These innovative models in service delivery, innovative drugs and expanding the capacity of contract research and manufacturing will provide ample opportunities for investors to participate and unlock the full potential of Asia.”

Significant investment opportunities will be unlocked, which will spawn innovations that will fundamentally change how healthcare is accessed and delivered across the region. Asia is home to an evolving patient profile, which the report refers to as “Patient 2.0.” These are not passive HC recipients but active consumers. They are involved in decisions about their health care, whether it is selecting medical institutions and doctors they prefer or adhering to treatment plans.

The report also delves into key factors propelling the pace and shape of growth, especially shifts in patient preferences, increasing urbanisation and affluence, under-served markets and GenAI use cases. Key findings include:

Given the heterogeneous HC markets in Asia, there is a unique double bottom-line opportunity for impact capital to penetrate HC within Asia, across all its delivery channels. The rollout of new HC service pathways will be unique to each country, filling specific gaps. This will happen across health services, pharmaceuticals, pharma services, biotech and digital health. In terms of specific growth sub-sectors, HC services are the largest value pool in Asia, projected to grow between grow from $1.0-1.5 trillion currently to $2.0-2.5 trillion by 2028. The pharmaceutical and MedTech sectors are also expected to see significant growth of 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, over the next five years.

The report projects that innovative business models in HC will emerge. BCG’s Smruthi Suryaprakash, Partner, BCG, adds, “ Innovation is emerging as a key driver of growth in Asia’s healthcare landscape. Indian CDMOs are scaling globally, leveraging their cost efficiencies but also starting to make early strides into complex and cutting-edge modalities such as ADCs and oligonucleotides, enhancing their global competitiveness. At the same time, decades of investment in biotech across the region are starting to pay off, with advancements in India and Singapore driving localised breakthroughs in new therapies and modalities. These complementary trends, as highlighted in our report, showcase Asia’s potential to lead both global and regional healthcare innovation.”

The report serves as a guide for investors and healthcare companies to reflect on the recent changes in the sector and implores into addressing key imperatives and immediate priorities. It also attempts to guide the reader to re-imagine healthcare by innovating to challenge existing inefficiencies. The future of healthcare in Asia is an exciting opportunity.