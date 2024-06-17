Lupin appoints Abdelaziz Toumi as CEO of its API CDMO subsidiary

Global pharma major Lupin (Lupin) announced the appointment of Abdelaziz Toumi (Abdel) as the Chief Executive Officer of its newly formed subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS).

LMS is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and is starting to build its Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) business.

Abdel, brings over two decades of experience in the biotech, pharma and CDMO sectors, spanning Europe, North America and Asia. Previously, he held leadership positions at Bayer, Merck, Catalent, Lonza, and KBI Biopharma. According to the statement, he will be based in Switzerland and will spend considerable time in India.