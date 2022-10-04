analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro & Pack Expo concludes

The trade shows, analytica Anacon, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro & Pack organised by Messe Muenchen India, had over 316 exhibitors showcasing over 5,000 products in a 17,500 sq mtrs exhibition space. Alongside the display of the latest technologies, analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro & Pack Expo also conducted conferences and the popular buyer-seller forum. The conference focussed on the theme: Trends in regulatory aspects for analytical instruments, AI/ML- accelerating the growth of Indian Pharma and Pharma 2030.

A round table on the subject ‘Technology and Automation – Futuristic Scenario’ was organised with participation from industry experts representing the pharma and machinery sector. The findings of the nation-wide survey on the subject was shared. The experts deliberated and suggested the way forward citing long-term benefits. IPMMA and Messe Muenchen India is planning to make a position paper on digitisation and automation and submit it to the Government of India and play a supportive role in the mission of Digital India.”

Gautam Ram, Ravi, Director, Craftsman Automation, said, “We got a good response for our storage systems. This is the first time we have displayed our storage systems, specifically for pharmaceutical companies. We got a good response and a large number of good quality visitors, and we look forward to converting them into good inquiries.”

Madan Mohan Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma said, “………I have been to other similar tradeshows, but the quality of exhibitors and the scale that I have witnessed here is incomparable. After a gap of almost three years, it was pleasing to meet industry players face-to-face, and, at the same time, it was exciting to see such a vast number of innovative machinery being displayed…….”

Gautam Rajan, President, Indian Analytical Instruments Association, said, “We are happy with the quality of visitors, and we are sure that lot of the conversations here will translate into real business opportunities. Visitors were also satisfied with the quality of exhibition design, on-site events and activities, and vast range of technologies and product solutions………”

Commenting on the scale, quality and impact of this edition, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said, “We are delighted to bring this show for the pharma machinery segment after a three-year break during the pandemic period. The excitement and anticipation from both exhibitors and visitors were evident. The conferences on timely topics like regulatory scenario and AI/ML as well as the leadership conclave attracted large audiences……”