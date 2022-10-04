Medicamen forays into domestic pharma

Medicamen Biotech has forayed into domestic business with its subsidiary Medicamen Life Sciences. Rahul Bishnoi, Chairman, Medica Group, said, “The vision of the company is to become the most admired pharmaceutical organisation by offering research- and data-backed, affordable and quality medicines for Indian population, and, to start with, the company has entered Cardio-Vascular and Diabetes (CVD) business, which contributes annual revenue of more than Rs 50,000 crore to IPM with a CAGR of 11 per cent.”

Kamal Pahwa, a pharma veteran with 32 years of experience in CVD business and Pramod Sharma, Neelkanth Drugs, has joined hands with Medicamen to launch this venture, said Bishnoi.