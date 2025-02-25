Cadila Pharmaceuticals expands warehouse to strengthen logistics and market reach

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has announced the expansion of its pharmaceutical warehouse, a move aimed at improving operational efficiency, streamlining logistics, and supporting its expanding market presence.

The expanded facility covers approximately 30,000 sq. ft. and is designed to optimise storage and distribution processes. With a capacity to store 3,888 pallets in the main warehouse and an additional 75 pallets in a temperature-controlled cold room, the facility ensures the safe storage of sensitive products, including vaccines and insulin.

The warehouse features advanced Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), a fixed racking system, Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) equipment, and reach trucks. These additions aim to strengthen Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ focus on technological advancement within its logistics operations.

The integration of automation and smart logistics solutions is expected to enhance operational efficiency. The WMS reduces human error by ensuring accurate inventory management. A G + 8 racking system increases material inward capacity, allowing for better space utilisation. Automated material handling, supported by VNA equipment and WMS integration, is set to accelerate operations and improve productivity. Dedicated inward and outward gates have also been established to minimise product interchange and ensure regulatory compliance.

This expansion supports Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ efforts to strengthen supply chain management and ensure timely distribution of essential healthcare products. The warehouse’s temperature-controlled environment and advanced inventory systems aim to enhance supply chain reliability and contribute to business growth.

Dr Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman and Managing Director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, commented on the development, stating, “This facility represents our unwavering commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By integrating automation and advanced logistics solutions, we are not only improving efficiency but also reinforcing our ability to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry. This expansion aligns with our vision of ensuring seamless access to high-quality healthcare products worldwide.”