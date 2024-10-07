Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces early participation in the PM’s internship scheme

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) has announced its early participation in the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme. This initiative aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore young Indians in the country’s top 500 companies over the next five years. Alembic is among the first companies in India to partake in this scheme, having already listed 125 internship positions across key technical areas within the company.

Alembic expressed enthusiasm about joining this national initiative to nurture young talent and provide hands-on experience. The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme aligns with Alembic HR’s commitment to skills development and building a future-ready workforce. It complements Alembic’s FreshWave initiative, which focuses on hiring entry-level talent from campuses. This year, Alembic has hired more than 300 entry-level professionals as part of FreshWave.

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme offers benefits to both interns and the company. Interns gain practical industry exposure, while Alembic engages with and mentors the next generation of potential talent. The internships available at Alembic cover multiple functions, including Production, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Engineering.

Eligible candidates can log into the governmental portal at http://www.pminternship.mca.gov.in to register for the positions starting from October 12, 2024.