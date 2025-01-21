ACG launches new capsule manufacturing facility in Thailand

ACG, a supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, announced the commencement of operations at its capsule manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand. The new facility is dedicated to the production of empty hard gelatin capsules and is strategically located to serve key markets across Asia.

This facility aims to play a pivotal role in expanding ACG’s global operations. In addition to Thailand, the facility will cater to countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines aiming to enhance supply chain efficiencies.

The 175,000-square-meter facility will feature ACG’s capsule printing technology and is designed to produce 20 billion capsules annually. The company aims to employ 250 people. ACG also aims to secure approvals to supply capsules to China from this facility, further extending its regional reach.