ACG covers every facet of the pharma process, all under one roof and seamlessly interconnected

ACG Inspection is launching its Life Sciences Cloud in India at the CPHI IndiaPMEC India show, which had its US launch at the Pack Expo US 2024. What has been the response to the US launch in terms of clients who are inquiring from clients or clients who have signed up?

Existing clients who use our products across platforms were excited about ACG’s Life Sciences Cloud, as it represents a complete end-to end solution for their pharmaceutical supply chain needs. Our team has been busy engaging with clients in scenario-based demonstrations and discussing custom solutions to best fit their requirements. The feedback from existing clients has been overwhelmingly positive. New prospects are, naturally, evaluating it among competing options, comparing modules, and assessing the unique benefits we offer. We welcome their questions and are glad to engage in discussions that help them understand where we differ from others in the industry. After these in-depth discussions, we look forward to formalising partnerships with these new clients.

What’s the upfront cost for a new customer or a new client (implementing this solution) versus an existing client? An existing client already has some parts of the solution and this life sciences cloud is the overlying layer which unites everything. Whereas a new customer might have bits and parts from different solution providers. Thus the interoperability between these different moving parts might be a concern. Also, how long does it take to train the staff to adapt to a new technology provider?

I’ll address the transition first. We built this platform with flexibility and ease of integration in mind. For clients shifting from other providers, the Life Sciences Cloud is designed to integrate seamlessly, regardless of whether they currently use multiple vendors or a single provider. There’s no need for additional coding or customisation on the client’s end to fit into our platform.

Regarding costs, aside from the recurring cloud subscription fees, we’ve structured the Life Sciences Cloud so that the cost of migration and integration is effectively zero. Our clients won’t bear any extra expenses for transitioning their systems, as we’ve designed the platform to support smooth interoperability with other systems on the floor.

On the overall cost, we envision a flexible model that adapts to different client needs. For instance, the cost may be as low as per-serialnumber charges for regulatory reporting, or it could scale for broader uses like complete supply chain visibility, manufacturing analytics, and operator efficiency. Each client’s setup is unique, so costs are tailored according to the specific modules and integrations they require.

As it’s an analytical and traceability solution, it would benefit a lot of pharma companies who are exporting. Is it compliant with the various supply chain regulations which are coming up like the Verification Router Service (VRS) in Drug Supply Chain Security Act in the US, etc?

We’re deeply committed to regulatory compliance, with partnerships that keep us ahead of the curve. ACG collaborates closely with governing bodies, GS1 Global and similar regulatory bodies to ensure our systems meet international standards. We are the Gold Partner of GS1 Nigeria. These proactive engagements allow us to offer complian