Indoco strategic collaboration aims to strengthen Indoco Remedies’ presence in the UK pharma market

Indoco Remedies, a research-oriented pharmaceutical company with a global presence, has announced a strategic partnership with Clarity Pharma, a UK-based distributor. The collaboration will see Indoco launch approximately 20 products in the UK over the next 18 months.

The company stated that it will continue to supply products under its existing B2B partnerships alongside this new initiative.

Aditi Panandikar, Managing Director of Indoco Remedies, stated, “This collaboration with Clarity Pharma is a significant milestone for Indoco as this will further strengthen our foothold in the UK pharma market. By combining Indoco’s robust portfolio of high-quality, affordable pharmaceutical products with Clarity Pharma’s strong distribution network and market expertise, we are poised to deliver innovative healthcare solutions to a broader patient base.”

Steve Soper, CEO of Clarity Pharma, commented, “Today is the beginning of a truly exciting journey between Indoco and Clarity and is the result of several years’ hard work in putting this market access project together. The range of Indoco products is exciting and extensive and will deliver significant savings to the market once launched. We look forward to a bright future of collaboration, growth, and making a difference in the affordability of a wide range of medicines.”

Indoco Remedies, with a turnover of USD 212 million, employs over 6,000 people, including more than 400 scientists. The company aims to strengthen its position in international markets with this partnership.

Clarity Pharma has more than 25 years of experience in bringing products to market and serves over 4,000 primary healthcare customers in the UK.