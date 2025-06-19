Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals partner to distribute oral anti-diabetic medicines in India

Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals have announced a strategic distribution agreement for MSD’s oral anti-diabetic treatment portfolio in India. The agreement covers Sitagliptin, its fixed-dose combination Sitagliptin/Metformin, and its extended-release formulation. These medicines are marketed under the brand names Januvia, Janumet, and Janumet XR.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abbott will handle distribution for the entire portfolio across India, leveraging its nationwide presence to continue making these treatments available to patients. Sitagliptin belongs to the class of Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibitors (DPP4i) and is used in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. Discovered and developed by MSD Pharmaceuticals, Sitagliptin was the first DPP4i introduced in India in 2008. Despite the loss of exclusivity, the portfolio continues to be among the leaders in its category.

India currently faces a significant non-communicable disease (NCD) burden, with at least 60 per cent of deaths attributed to NCDs. Diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer are among the primary causes. According to current estimates, the country has approximately 101 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million classified as pre-diabetic, indicating a high risk of future diabetes incidence.

Ambati Venu, Vice President for Abbott in India, said, “As the largest diversified healthcare company in India, Abbott is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing health challenges, particularly non-communicable diseases, which contribute to a considerable burden on the healthcare system.” He added, “We offer a wide range of solutions to help people manage diabetes more effectively, including testing, continuous glucose monitoring, nutrition and a complete diabetes medicines portfolio. Through our extensive presence, we can help people in India better manage their Type 2 diabetes and take control of their health.”

Rehan A. Khan, Managing Director, MSD India Region, said, “Since its introduction in India over 17 years ago, our sitagliptin portfolio has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients across the country and has earned the trust of both doctors and patients. Our partnership with Abbott establishes a sustainable business model that will enable us to continue to serve patients throughout India with these diabetes treatments.”