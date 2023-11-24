16th edition of CPHI & PMEC India Expo to be held from November 28-30, 2023, at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida

The 16th edition of CPHI & PMEC India Expo, organised by Informa Markets in India, will be held from November 28-30, 2023, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, Delhi.

CPHI & PMEC India, along with its ancillary programmes, spotlights technological strides pivotal in propelling India’s pharma machinery, technology, and ingredients sectors. The Indian pharma industry, on the brink of significant expansion, eyes a projected CAGR of 13 per cent, eyeing a market value of $102.7 billion (Rs 8.5 lakh crores) by 2028.

The expo aims to serve as a marketplace that connects various elements of the industry, including knowledge, technologies, and market opportunities. CPHI & PMEC India are anticipated to host over 1500 exhibitors and attract more than 45,000 visitors from over 150+ countries during the three-day event. This provides an opportunity to directly engage with high-ranking pharma executives, buyers, procurement managers, contract manufacturers, hospital administrators, as well as representatives from national and state regulatory boards and policymakers. The expo serves as a platform for these stakeholders to come together, conduct business and explore innovative solutions to address economic uncertainties and domestic trade challenges in India.

Notable exhibitors at the event include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Glenmark Lifesciences, Hetero Labs, ACG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A, Fette Compacting Machinery India, Ace Technologies & Packaging Systems, DPB Antibiotics, Lee Pharma, Omniscient Health, hcare, Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients, Unilab Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, and many others. They will exhibit products pertaining to AI-enhanced quality control, the latest technology, advanced drug delivery systems, sustainability initiatives and pharma packaging innovations, fostering partnerships, collaborations, and industry advocacy.

The expo enjoys support from key industry associations such as Bulk Drug Manufacturing Association (BDMA), Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE), Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers’ Association (KDPMA), Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).

Speaking about the announcement of this year’s CPHI & PMEC India Expo, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “In 2023, the Indian pharma industry is experiencing the ‘Rise and Rise of India’— a perfect blend of a strong domestic manufacturing base, increasing innovation, and robust government support. With objectives laid down during the G20 presidency, the industry in India is poised to scale to $65 billion by 2024 and surpass $130 billion by 2030, driven by heightened pharma innovation, technological advancements, and a focus on breakthrough products. A vaccine manufacturing powerhouse, India leads by supplying over 60 per cent of global vaccine demand. The future involves a growing production capacity, collaboration with private players, and a commitment to training 30 million professionals in digital skills by 2026.”

He added, “Over the past 15 years, The CPHI & PMEC India expo has aligned with the purpose and focus of the pharma industry. As