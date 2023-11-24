Enzene Biosciences launches Ranibizumab to treat neovascular AMD

After launching Bevacizumab for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, Pune-based Enzene Biosciences has now followed it up with the launch of Ranibizumab, a biosimilar to innovator product Lucentis that is sold under the brand name Accentrix in India. A recombinant Fab that is used as a therapy for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the Ranibizumab biosimilar is the company’s seventh biosimilar and could significantly lower treatment costs for thousands of Indian patients. As established in Phase 3 clinical studies, Enzene’s Ranibizumab biosimilar showed comparative clinical efficacy with Lucentis and is produced using the company’s state-of-the-art MAR system at its plant in Chakan, Pune.

Dr Himanshu Gadgil, CEO, Enzene Biosciences said, “Prior to Ranibizumab, our teams have successfully delivered six commercial biosimilars and supported our partners with clinical supplies of novel biologic entities (NBE’s), such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and multi-specific molecules. Additionally, we’ve pioneered the EnzeneX platform, a leading commercial continuous manufacturing platform. The successful commercialisation of Ranibizumab, a recombinant Fab, stands as a testament to the exceptional skills of our technical teams.”

A company statement informed, “Enzene is actively progressing with the development of three additional biosimilars in various stages. Furthermore, the company is in alliance with UK-based pharmaceutical firm Theramex to launch a biosimilar of Prolia in Europe, UK, Australia and Switzerland. Enzene Biosciences is also developing a synthetic peptide pipeline and is focused on supplementing its manufacturing capabilities, with plans to expand into key international markets like the US, at a rapid pace.”