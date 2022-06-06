11th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex to be held in Mumbai

CPhI Conferences India, a division of Informa Markets in India, is back with the most influential show, the West Parma presents 11th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex slated for 9th and 10th June, 2022 in Mumbai. The show will offer exhibition floor, semi-scientific conferences and a spotlight for innovations allowing the pharma packaging fraternity to discover the latest trends and revolutionary technologies transforming the packaging industry.

India has multiple challenges and providing the best healthcare to a burgeoning population is one of the most critical factors. Despite improvements in the healthcare sector, chronic diseases are surging at a rapid pace. As per a World Health Organization (WHO) report, 20 per cent of the country’s population suffers from at least one non-communicable disease and the treatments are estimated to cost India $6.2 trillion till 2030. Research and development at pharma companies has driven the growth of the pharma packaging market in India.

The Innopack confex is a platform for exhibitors to demonstrate their latest developments in the fields of pharma packaging, labelling, drug delivery device design and engineering. It will also provide fledgling companies to discover whether their products can match market expectations. The confex also offers myriad content-driven sessions on the entire value chain for packaging of drugs and devices along with extensive networking opportunities and innovative crossover solutions to support capital investment decisions. It will also include packaging workshops, a packaging leaders Round Table (RT) session and the India Packaging Awards in its 6th edition. The event is expected to draw more than 50 exhibitors, 40 speakers and trainers and over 100 nominations for the awards.

Speaking on the announcement of the 11th Annual InnoPack Pharma Confex, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets, India, said, “We are pleased to announce that the InnoPack Pharma Confex will return to its flagship in-person format with a focus on the pharmaceutical packaging industry which will no doubt facilitate its growth to reach an estimated $3 billion by 2030, coupled with government incentives and rebate programmes. The Confex will provide the industry stakeholders a unique platform to see a comprehensive range of packaging and processing technologies while also affording them the scope for productive, in-depth discussions with vendors to solve pain points and address challenges.”

The government of India has introduced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for encouraging domestic manufacturing and achieving an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The adoption and compliance with regulatory norms in pharma packaging, along with standards about packaging recycling, has bolstered the growth of pharma packaging market in India. India’s pharma packaging market size was valued at $1434.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3027.14 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.54 per cent from 2021 to 2030.

The event will witness the presence of various policy makers, industry captains from associations, participations of leaders from top pharma and biopharma companies. It has been well received by both MSMEs and large companies in form of participation and associations. Some of the key delegates include representations from companies such as Aurobindo, Dr Reddy’s, Zydus, Piramal, Wockhardt, Glenmark, Cipla, GSK, Alembic Pharma, Reliance Lifesciences, Macleods Pharma, Sanofi, Indoco Remedies and J&J, among others.

The sessions over the two-day conference will be delivered by Vishwanath Swarup, Chief Operating Officer, Bharat Serums and Vaccines; Dr Aravindan Raghavan, Corporate Head – Global Operational Excellence, Syngene International; Sriman Banerjee, Head, Packaging Development and CDE, R&D Pharma Sci, Takeda Pharma; Rajendra Vidwans, Biopharma Consultant, Ami Polymer; Ravi Kumar, Head, Supply Chain, and Johnson & Johnson Pharma (Janssen), amongst other key packaging experts.

Following the Confex, Informa Markets in India is all set to bring in the 7th edition of India Packaging Awards, and continue its legacy of honouring the leaders driving the industry, in the midst of a global audience.