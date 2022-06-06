Cipla adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra and Karnataka

Cipla recently announced the commercial operation of additional capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to a company statement.

In January 2021, the company had commissioned 30 MWp solar project at Tuljapur, and now further added 16 MWp of solar capacity for supplying the renewable energy for its manufacturing units/facilities in Maharashtra. These projects have been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India and is one of the largest solar open access projects in the state set up by a corporate. The project will support the company’s green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh and Patalganga and R&D centre at Vikhroli in Maharashtra, replacing around 70 per cent of total consumption for these units to green energy, the statement said.

In Karnataka, wind solar hybrid captive power plant with capacity as 9 MWp solar + 2.7 MVA of wind has been commissioned in partnership with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, this project will help in migrating the 85 per cent of power requirement to renewable source for its manufacturing units in Karnataka, the statement added.

It also said that over the last three years, Cipla has added significant capacity of 66 MWp of equivalent solar power portfolio through various initiatives such as an on-site solar roof top and ground-mounted solar projects under RESCO model, and captive solar/wind open access project in partnership with leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

In FY 22, the company has sourced total 68,200 mWh of renewal power for its operation across India, leading to 56,000 tons of Co2 reductions, the statement mentioned.