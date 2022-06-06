P&G Health partners with Lakshya and Recycle India Foundation to promote sustainable pharmacy waste segregation and management

P&G Health has partnered with the Lakshya and Recycle India Foundation for sustainable pharmacy waste segregation and management project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme ‘SEHAT,’ a statement from P&G notified.

It said that the initiative aims to promote sustainable healthcare practices through an on-ground awareness campaign for pharmacy owners and their staff on appropriate methods of segregating waste materials such as plastic, paper, glass and biomedical trash, including unused or expired medications and supplies, syringes, masks and disinfectants. When not disposed properly, these substances can pose a threat to human and animal life. During the pilot programme, pharmacies will collect the waste materials generated at their respective establishments and segregate them in designated colour-coded dustbins. This material will then be collected periodically and recycled by Recycle India Foundation. Material that cannot be recycled will be disposed of in a responsible manner.

Speaking in this regard, Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health, India, said in the statement, “Aligned to our vision to create transformative partnerships that enable people, the planet and our business to thrive, we are pleased to announce our collaboration with Lakshya and Recycle India Foundation to promote sustainable healthcare practices at pharmacies. Initial response to our pilot programme with participating pharmacies has been encouraging, with baseline survey results demonstrating that less than 20 per cent of pharmacies were segregating waste citing lack of awareness as the key reason. Through learnings from our first pilot, we aim to subsequently scale up this project across other locations and cities in the near future.”