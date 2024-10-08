Amneal pharma expands operations in India with two new manufacturing facilities

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based global pharmaceutical company, has announced plans to build two new manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, India. This expansion marks the company’s continued growth in the country, where it has operated since 2008. The investment, which is projected to be between USD$150 million and $200 million, will take place over the next four to five years and will focus on peptide synthesis and advanced sterile fill-finish manufacturing.

Founded in 2002 by Chirag and Chintu Patel in New Jersey, Amneal has a strong global presence with manufacturing operations in the U.S., India, and Ireland. The company has established a significant footprint in India, with eight manufacturing sites spread across Ahmedabad, Dahej, Hyderabad, and Vizag, along with commercial offices in Mumbai. Amneal’s portfolio consists of over 280 commercial products across retail, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty pharmaceuticals, supported by its global research and development capabilities.

The latest investment will strengthen Amneal’s ability to develop and supply next-generation branded medicines for metabolic diseases and obesity, including GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonists, in collaboration with Metsera. The new facilities will complement Amneal’s existing network and bolster its innovation capacity.

“Two decades after our founding, Amneal has grown into one of the world’s most innovative and trusted pharmaceutical companies that develops, manufactures, and supplies essential medicines. We have made meaningful strategic investments over the years to bolster our world-class R&D capabilities, production capacity, and commercial infrastructure in India and globally. With these new facilities, we are proud to be at the forefront of developing and manufacturing innovative, branded medicines at scale in India, which will supply the local market and the rest of the world,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Amneal has invested approximately USD$600 million in India over the past decade, covering capital investments, acquisitions, and research and development. The company’s eight existing facilities in India have significant production capacity, with four dedicated to injectables, two to active pharmaceutical ingredients, and two to oral solid dosage products. Together, these sites produce approximately 60 million units of injectables and 8.5 billion tablets annually.

The company employs over 5,500 professionals in India, working across research and development, regulatory, manufacturing, and supply chain functions. The new facilities are expected to create additional jobs in advanced manufacturing and R&D, further supporting Amneal’s operations. “People are the heart of everything Amneal does, and team members are family,” the company stated, emphasising its commitment to its workforce and fostering a supportive environment.

Amneal has also expanded its pharmaceutical portfolio in India over the past two years, covering hospital critical care, ophthalmology, diagnostics, specialty products, neurology, rare diseases, and oncology. With its collaboration with Metsera, the company aims to introduce new treatments for metabolic diseases and obesity in the Indian market.

Amneal continues to develop a customised portfolio for India, reflecting its commitment to providing innovative medicines in the country.