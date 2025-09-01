Zydus Wellness acquires UK based Comfort Click, forays into the UK & EU markets

Zydus Wellness announced that Alidac UK, a wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based Comfort Click, including its three subsidiaries in Ireland, the United States and India. The acquisition marks Zydus Wellness’ first overseas acquisition and its entry into the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) segment.

Comfort Click Limited operates in the United Kingdom and major markets of Europe. The company posted revenues of GBP 134 million (unaudited) for the financial year ended 30 June 2025, with a five-year CAGR of 57 per cent, and recorded adjusted operating profit of GBP 21 million. The VMS market in Europe is estimated to be around GBP 11 billion. The equity value of the acquisition is GBP 239 million, subject to customary and agreed adjustments under the terms of the share purchase agreement.

Comfort Click has been recognised in 2024 and 2025 as one of the top 1000 fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times. The company has operations across the UK and Europe and is expanding in the United States. It has a diversified portfolio across adult, kids and pet segments. Its portfolio comprises three brands: WeightWorld, which includes plant-based supplements, vitamins and minerals, collagen, omegas, probiotics, micronutrients and sports nutrition for adults; maxmedix, a specialty VMS gummy brand catering to paediatric nutritional requirements; and Animigo, a natural pet VMS brand offering a range of pet care products.

Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Chairman, Zydus Wellness, said, “The global acquisition of Comfort Click, a leading player in the digital vitamins, minerals and supplements space, marks a significant step in our journey to empower consumers to make informed choices and embrace wellness-focused products as part of their path to better health. This strategic move reflects our aspiration to be a forward-looking company that not only anticipates consumer needs but also enables easy access to them. With Comfort Click, we are strengthening our global capabilities, deepening our presence in digital health and personalised wellness, and exploring scalable and sustainable models that will shape the future of wellbeing. We are excited and exploring at new possibilities driven by innovation and a customer first approach.”

Tarun Arora, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Zydus Wellness, said, “The acquisition of Comfort Click is a significant step forward in our journey to strengthen our leadership in the wellness space. It aligns with our strategic vision of expanding Zydus Wellness’ international footprint while deepening our capabilities in consumer-centric health and wellbeing solutions. Comfort Click brings a strong portfolio, a digital-first approach, and a shared commitment to innovation and quality. We are excited to welcome the employees, consumers, partners, and stakeholders as we work together to unlock new opportunities and advance the wellness quotient worldwide.”

The global digital VMS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7–9 per cent through 2030, reaching an estimated USD 50–60 billion by the end of the decade. Growth is being driven by rising health consciousness, increasing preventive healthcare adoption, and the expansion of e-commerce and digital health platforms.