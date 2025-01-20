Zydus receives USFDA approval to conduct Phase II(b) clinical trial for Usnoflast, a novel oral NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor in patients with ALS

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received USFDA approval to conduct Phase II(b) clinical trial for Usnoflast, a novel oral NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Under the leadership of Principal Investigator Merit Cudkowicz, MD, Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Centre for ALS; Chair of Neurology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Julieanne Dorn Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, the Phase 2(b), randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicentre study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Usnoflast administered to adult subjects with ALS. This study consists of a 36-week treatment phase, followed by a 16-week open-label extension. This study will enrol 210 ALS patients and study doses of 50 mg and 75 mg Usnoflast versus placebo. The change in ALSFRS-R total score from baseline through week 36 will be measured as the primary endpoint of this trial. The key secondary endpoints will include changes in SVC (Slow Vital Capacity), CSF levels of NfL (neurofilament). In addition, the biomarkers including high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, (hs-CRP), interleukin (IL)-18, IL-6, IL-1β, NLRP3 and serum amyloid A (SAA), will also be evaluated.

People living with ALS have an average survival of approximately two to five years from diagnosis, with most ALS patients dying from respiratory failure. ALS patients experience neuroinflammation and rapid neurodegeneration. Axonal neurodegeneration leads to the formation of neurofilaments which first accumulate in CSF of ALS patients, and then slowly these neurofilaments enter blood circulation. Owing to rapid neurodegeneration, steady loss of the ability to move, speak, eat, and eventually breathe, paralysis and death have been reported in ALS patients. ALS affects approximately 32,000 people in the US and on avera