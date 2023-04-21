Zydus receives USFDA approval for Metoprolol Tartrate Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg

Metoprolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta blockers. It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in body, such as epinephrine, on the heart and blood vessels

Zydus has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Metoprolol Tartrate Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg (USRLD: Lopressor 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg).

Metoprolol is used with or without other medications to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems. This medication is also used to treat chest pain (angina) and to improve survival after a heart attack.

Metoprolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta blockers. It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in body, such as epinephrine, on the heart and blood vessels. This effect lowers the heart rate, blood pressure, and strain on the heart. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, (India).

Metoprolol Tartrate Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg had annual sales of USD 45.2 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).