Cadila Pharma to set up pharma injectable manufacturing facility in collaboration with Russia

Cadila Pharma met H. E. Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industry & Trade for Russian Federation, and H. E. Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, Government of India at a high-powered Bilateral Industrial Roundtable “India – Russia Business Dialogue” on 17th April 2023 at New Delhi.

The interaction with key government Officials and industry leaders led to a joint exploration of possible collaboration and investments in the healthcare ecosystem between the two countries.

On behalf of Cadila Pharma, Raj Prakash Vyas, President-Corporate Affairs met and interacted with Ministers and also joined as a key speaker at the inaugural session. He conveyed objective behind collaboration with Russia for setting up pharma injectable manufacturing unit with global compliance and Cadila Pharma’s trust and long-standing credibility thereby contributing towards affordable healthcare solutions to the US$ 30 billion Russian healthcare market.

The business dialogue was also joined by H.E. Sergey Cheremin, Chairman of the Board of the Business Council for Cooperation with India and Minister of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations, Moscow City Government.

Minister Cheremin was highly impressed with Cadila Pharma’s motivation of “The Care Continues….” and its mission towards providing affordable healthcare to all by showcasing its innovative research-driven products in various therapeutic areas. Later in the evening, he further invited Cadila Pharma for a one-to-one strategic meeting and shared strategic initiatives of the Moscow Government for Ease of Doing Business. A deep-dive discussion to explore the opportunities for business collaboration and expansion in the area of Pharmaceuticals and Herbal (Ayurveda) Businesses in Moscow, Russia.