MSD appoints Brecht Vanneste as MD for India

MSD (known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada) has announced the appointment of Brecht Vanneste as Managing Director of MSD in India, effective 1 March 2026. He will be based in Mumbai.

Brecht has been associated with MSD for more than 27 years and has held leadership roles across international markets. Prior to this appointment, he served as Oncology Business Unit Leader of MSD in China, where he led the introduction of new products and indications across the private market and through financial patient programmes.

He previously served as Managing Director of MSD in Belgium & Luxembourg, where he expanded MSD’s oncology presence and capabilities. His career at MSD has included roles in sales, marketing and access, leading market and regional teams. These include serving as External Affairs Lead at MSD in Belgium, Franchise Director for Alzheimer’s Disease across Europe and Canada, and Regional Marketing Lead for the Cardiovascular portfolio based in Switzerland.

Brecht holds an MBA in International Business from Akron University (Ohio, USA) and a Master in Economics & Marketing from Vlekho (Brussels, Belgium).