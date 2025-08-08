Zydus Lifesciences receives Health Canada approval for smoking cessation drug

Zydus Lifesciences, including its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively referred to as “Zydus”), has received a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for its ZDS-Varenicline tablets in 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths. This marks the company’s first NOC approval in Canada.

Varenicline is indicated as an aid in smoking cessation. It functions as a partial nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, which means it is designed to partially activate the system while displacing nicotine at its action sites in the brain.

The ZDS-Varenicline tablets will be manufactured at Zydus Lifesciences’ facility located in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Ahmedabad.

According to IQVIA MAT data for December 2024, the annual sales of Varenicline tablets in Canada stood at 15 million Canadian dollars.