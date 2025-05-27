Zydus Lifesciences’ provides an update on its campaign from promoting breast cancer awareness

Zydus Lifesciences’ nationwide campaign, ‘The Easiest Exam,’ aimed at promoting self-breast examination for early detection of breast cancer, has reached millions and been recognised as one of the most impactful public health initiatives of the year. Breast cancer affects one in every 29 women in India, making it the most common cancer among Indian women today. Alarmingly, many of these cases are detected in the later stages, drastically reducing the chances of successful treatment. The key to saving lives lies in early detection, but too often, women shy away from taking that simple, life-saving step – a breast self-exam.

Since its launch in October 2024, the campaign has reached millions of women across India through a blend of storytelling, medical expertise, and digital engagement. A prominent author, influencer, and breast cancer survivor hosted the awareness campaign by anchoring a series of podcasts featuring India’s leading oncologists and breast cancer survivors. The initiative resonated widely, amassing over 164 million impressions across social and digital media platforms, alongside an impressive 92 million video views. The campaign microsite- EasiestExam.com – attracted more than 208,000 visitors. A robust PAN-India print media outreach saw coverage in 14 publications, spanning both English and regional languages.

Addressing a national health challenge

With 1 in 29 Indian women at risk of developing breast cancer and 90 per cent of cases detected in women over 45, the campaign sought to fill a critical awareness gap. The initiative emphasised that breast cancer is most treatable when caught in stages 1 or 2, and that self-examination is a powerful, preventive step within every woman’s reach.

