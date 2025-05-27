Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches Empadon (Empagliflozin)

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched Empadon (Empagliflozin), marking its foray into the transformative SGLT2 inhibitor therapy space. The SGLT2 inhibitor class, with Empagliflozin at its forefront, has emerged as a cornerstone in the management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). With the recent expiry of Empagliflozin’s patent, the landscape is ripe for expanding access to this game-changing therapy.

Empadon’s benefits extend far beyond glycaemic control. Clinical trials, including EMPA-REG OUTCOME and EMPEROR-Preserved, have consistently shown empagliflozin’s efficacy in reducing cardiovascular mortality, heart failure hospitalisations, and slowing the progression of kidney disease. It offers early and sustained risk reduction in patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, heart failure (across HFrEF, HFmrEF, HFpEF), and CKD—even at early stages.

Empadon will also be available in fixed-dose combinations with other oral antidiabetic agents, enabling personalised therapy as per national and international diabetes management guidelines. Its beta-cell independent mechanism, favourable safety profile, and multiple metabolic benefits — including weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity and lower risk of hypoglycaemia — make it a holistic option for long-term disease control.