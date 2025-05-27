Lupin announces presentation of phase 1 data on LNP7457 (PRMT5 inhibitor) at the ASCO – Annual Meeting 2025

Lupin will present data from its Phase 1a clinical trial evaluating LNP7457, a PRMT5 inhibitor, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois, from May 30 to June 3, 2025. The presentation titled “A phase 1 dose escalation study of LNP7457 (PRMT5 inhibitor) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumours” will be featured in the Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumour Biology session.

Key findings from the study include:

LNP7457 is generally safe and well tolerated in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumours, with desirable PK/PD profile and no impact of food on the pharmacokinetics.

The maximum tolerated dose, recommended phase 2 dose was determined based on safety, efficacy, PK/PD data, aligning with preclinical findings and the known safety profile of PRMT5 inhibitors.

“We are delighted to share the initial results from Phase I study of our PRMT5 Inhibitor, a novel epigenetic onco-therapeutic targeted for monotherapy. We are committed to innovation and advancing cutting-edge science to offer meaningful therapeutic options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO.

Current data from Lupin indicates that LNP7457 is unique within its field and appears to be safe and well-tolerated as a SAM-competitive PRMT5 inhibitor. Lupin will continue to study the efficacy of LNP7457 in its phase 1b trial in India and explore its potential for treatment of cancers with significant unmet medical needs.