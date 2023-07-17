Zeon Lifesciences launches liquid-filled capsules

Zeon has partnered with collaborative third-party manufacturing for liquid filled capsules

With innovation at its core, Zeon Lifesciences, the global leader in the manufacturing of nutraceutical and herbal products, is delighted to announce the launch of yet another revolutionary product to its portfolio, i.e. liquid-filled capsules. This capsule offer a delivery system enclosing a host of advantages including enhanced bioavailability and absorption rates. It also ensures precise and consistent dosages empowering individuals to have better control over the administration of Zeon’s products.

These capsules deliver optimal levels of active ingredients, leading to maximum efficacy and more immediate results.

“This exemplary advancement illustrates Zeon’s persistent quest for excellence, driving the nutraceutical industry into unexplored domains. Ever since our inception, we have carved a distinctive reputation as a pioneer in innovation and technology advancement and the liquid-filled capsules are a testament to this legacy. Leveraging our distinctive collaboration, we will continue to innovate and set new benchmarks and trends in the nutraceutical industry for consumers to reap maximum health benefits,” said Suresh Garg, CMD and Founder, Zeon Lifesciences Limited.