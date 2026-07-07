Lessons from the Delhi–Agra–Puducherry counterfeit medicine investigation

Introduction

India is often described as the “pharmacy of the world.” Yet, the growing menace of counterfeit and substandard medicines poses a serious threat to public health, consumer safety and India’s pharmaceutical credibility.

Recent incidents involving adulterated cough syrups, oxytocin-related deaths, fake Mounjaro injections and large-scale counterfeit medicine seizures are not isolated violations. They point to a deeper systemic problem: counterfeit medicine is no longer merely a regulatory offence. It is an organised criminal enterprise involving illegal manufacturing, forged documentation, interstate supply chains, financial fraud, corruption and, increasingly, digital distribution.

Despite the seriousness of the offence, conviction rates in counterfeit drug cases remain extremely low. Investigations often stop at seizure and prosecution of retailers or wholesalers, while manufacturers, financiers, transporters and masterminds escape scrutiny. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, by itself, is inadequate to address the scale and complexity of such organised networks.

The Delhi–Agra–Puducherry investigation, unfolding between 2025 and 2026, provides an important investigative model. It demonstrates how coordinated action by Drug Inspectors, police, Special Task Forces, CDSCO, State Drug Departments and the pharmaceutical industry can expose the full supply chain — from retail seizure to illegal manufacturing units.

Delhi: The value of police–drug inspector coordination

The Delhi investigation began with intelligence received by the Delhi Drugs Control Department. Acting with the assistance of Delhi Police, Drug Inspectors conducted a raid at a residential premises in Paschim Vihar, where counterfeit medicines worth crores were allegedly stocked and distributed.

The key significance of the Delhi case was its legal and investigative approach. The matter was not treated only as a violation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Investigators also examined offences relating to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

This marked an important shift. When Drug Inspectors and police work together from the beginning, they are better placed to preserve documentary, digital, financial and forensic evidence. The Delhi investigation showed that an apparent local seizure could, through proper backward tracing, reveal links to illegal manufacturing units in Puducherry.

The lesson is clear: every counterfeit medicine seizure must trigger both backward and forward tracing. Investigators must identify the source of manufacture, distribution channels, transporters, financiers, beneficiaries and the larger criminal network.

Agra: Following the supply chain

The Agra investigation took the matter to a larger scale. In August 2025, Uttar Pradesh STF, FSDA and Agra Police uncovered a major counterfeit medicine syndicate. Counterfeit medicines worth more than ₹5 crore were reportedly recovered. Fake invoices, GST irregularities, cloned QR codes and interstate supply chains were also detected.

Unlike conventional enforcement actions, investigators did not stop with the seizure. They examined transport records, GST documents, warehouse operations, digital communications and movement of consignments across states. This approach led them to the same manufacturing source in Puducherry.

The Agra case also revealed the financial strength and audacity of such networks. During the enforcement action, one of the main accused allegedly offered ₹1 crore to investigating officials to stop the proceedings. Instead of derailing the investigation, this resulted in an additional case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This episode reinforces two important points. First, counterfeit medicine networks often possess substantial illicit financial power. Second, attempts to obstruct or influence investigations must be prosecuted firmly, as they form part of the organised crime ecosystem.

Puducherry: Reaching the manufacturing source

The most significant breakthrough came when evidence from Delhi and Agra led enforcement agencies to illegal manufacturing facilities in Puducherry.

Teams from Delhi Police, Drugs Control Department, Agra Police and FSDA travelled to Puducherry to pursue leads. Their efforts, along with joint operations by CDSCO and the Puducherry Drugs Control Department, uncovered clandestine units allegedly manufacturing counterfeit medicines in the names of reputed pharmaceutical companies.

Large quantities of counterfeit medicines, packaging material, holograms, empty capsules, manufacturing machinery, forged labels and other incriminating material were seized. The investigation also revealed the use of shell entities, fake invoices, forged QR codes and interstate logistics to move counterfeit products into North Indian markets.

This stage of the investigation confirmed that Delhi and Agra were not isolated cases. They were linked to a wider interstate manufacturing and distribution network. Several units were sealed, licences were cancelled and financial transactions came under scrutiny.

The Puducherry investigation shows that effective enforcement cannot end at the retail or wholesale level. To dismantle counterfeit medicine networks, investigators must reach the source of manufacture, disable production infrastructure, expose financial channels and identify all participants in the supply chain.

Multi-agency coordination changed the investigation

A defining feature of the investigation was coordinated action between Drug Regulatory Authorities, State Police, Special Task Forces, CDSCO and the pharmaceutical industry.

This coordination allowed agencies to connect cases that may otherwise have remained isolated. Industry support also played a crucial role. Pharmaceutical companies helped authenticate seized products, identify counterfeit packaging, verify QR codes, examine trademarks and establish whether the seized goods were genuine or fake.

Such cooperation transformed routine regulatory inspections into organised crime investigations.

Recognising the interstate ramifications of the case, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry directed that the matter be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a wider probe into the criminal conspiracy. This makes the case particularly significant in the context of counterfeit medicine enforcement in India as the first of its kind investigation handed over to the CBI.

From counterfeit medicines to corruption

The investigation also exposed the link between counterfeit medicine and corruption.

During the CBI probe, attempts were allegedly made to influence the investigation through illegal gratification. This led to the arrest of intermediaries, a Delhi Police Inspector and, subsequently, a senior IPS officer in connection with an alleged bribery conspiracy.

A similar attempt had earlier surfaced during the Agra investigation, where an accused allegedly offered ₹1 crore to investigating officers.

These developments show that organised pharmaceutical crime does not stop at illegal manufacturing. It can extend into bribery, obstruction of justice, financial crime and attempts to compromise enforcement agencies through their ill-gotten financial prowess.

Legal lesson: A drugs case alone is not enough

One of the strongest lessons from the Delhi–Agra–Puducherry investigation is that counterfeit medicine cases should not be investigated only under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Every such case may also involve cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, trademark infringement, copyright violation and organised financial crime. Therefore, investigators should examine offences under:

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940;

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita;

The Trades Marks Act;

The Copyright Act;

The Information Technology Act;

The Prevention of Corruption Act, where applicable;

GST laws and financial statutes;

The Income Tax violations;

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, where proceeds of crime are involved.



Counterfeit medicines are not merely illegal products. They are instruments of fraud. They deceive consumers, damage genuine brands, endanger public health and generate unlawful profits.

Financial investigation must therefore proceed in parallel. Investigators should examine bank accounts, GST records, ITRs, shell companies, benami assets, transport payments, digital wallets and suspected proceeds of crime. Where appropriate, the Enforcement Directorate should examine money-laundering dimensions.

Only an integrated legal strategy can ensure that the entire network — not merely the person in possession of counterfeit stock — is prosecuted.

The Mounjaro Case: The next stage of counterfeit crime

The fake Mounjaro case illustrates the changing nature of pharmaceutical crime.

Counterfeit medicine is no longer limited to conventional tablets and capsules. It now includes sophisticated biologics, injectable products, imported raw materials, forged labels, online marketing and digital supply chains having national and international ramifications.

In Avi Sharma v. State of Haryana, relating to the Mounjaro counterfeit case, the accused sought bail on the ground that he had cooperated with the investigation and that no direct recovery was made from his possession. It was also argued that the matter was merely a complaint under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act involving an experimental product. The defense did raise very many procedural lapses during the hearing which will cost the case heavily during the trial.

The Court, however, noted prima facie material indicating the manufacture and distribution of spurious medicines using forged labels and counterfeit branding of an international pharmaceutical company. Considering the public health risk, bail was declined.

The case reinforces the need for future investigations to combine cyber investigation, forensic examination, financial intelligence and pharmaceutical expertise.

The way forward

The Delhi, Agra and Puducherry investigations show that counterfeit medicine networks can be dismantled when enforcement is intelligence-led, evidence-based and coordinated.

India must move away from treating counterfeit medicine as a routine regulatory violation. It must be treated as organised crime affecting public health, market integrity and national credibility.

Future investigations must institutionalize joint operations between Drug Inspectors and police from the very beginning of the case. Every seizure should be followed by mandatory backward and forward supply-chain tracing so that investigators identify not only the person in possession of counterfeit medicines, but also the source of manufacture, transporters, distributors, financiers and end beneficiaries.

Investigations must also move beyond the Drugs and Cosmetics Act alone. Appropriate provisions relating to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, trademark infringement, copyright violation, organised crime and corruption should be invoked wherever applicable. This wider legal approach is necessary because counterfeit medicine cases involve deception, brand misuse, public health risk and unlawful financial gain.

Forensic examination should become a routine part of such investigations. Packaging material, labels, QR codes, holograms, batch numbers, digital devices, transport records and financial documents must be scientifically examined to establish linkages between accused persons, locations, products and transactions.

A parallel financial investigation is equally essential. Bank accounts, GST records, shell entities, benami assets, logistics payments and proceeds of crime must be scrutinized. Where the proceeds of crime are identifiable, appropriate action under money-laundering laws should also be considered.

Data analytics must be used to identify repeat offenders, counterfeit medicine hotspots, targeted brands and recurring supply-chain patterns. Industry cooperation is also crucial, as pharmaceutical companies can assist enforcement agencies in product authentication, verification of packaging, identification of counterfeit labels and technical analysis of cloned QR codes or trademarks.

In cases involving interstate syndicates, central agency involvement should be considered at an early stage. Coordinated action between regulators, police, financial intelligence agencies and the pharmaceutical industry is necessary to dismantle the entire organized network rather than merely seize the counterfeit stock.

In this context, IPA’s proposed “Nautilus Counterfeit Medicine Databank” is a timely initiative. By collating information from FIRs, seizure reports, news articles and enforcement records, such a databank can help identify repeat offenders, map crime hotspots, detect targeted brands, track frequently counterfeited medicines and link persons, places, objects and events across cases.

The data already indicates that several accused have been involved in multiple offences across the country. Such repeat offenders must be investigated under appropriate provisions dealing with organised crime and criminal networks. BNS section 111 and 107 should be invoked.

The National Human Rights Commission’s recognition of counterfeit medicine as a human rights issue and the Bureau of Police Research and Development’s national-level training programmes further underline the urgency of the issue.

Conclusion

The Delhi–Agra–Puducherry investigation is a turning point in counterfeit medicine enforcement. It shows that when investigators go beyond seizure and follow the evidence, they can uncover the full criminal architecture behind fake medicines.

Counterfeit medicine is not a minor regulatory lapse. It is organised crime involving public health endangerment, forgery, cheating, financial fraud, corruption and interstate criminal networks.

The future of enforcement lies in coordinated investigation, data-driven intelligence, forensic support, financial scrutiny and strong industry–law enforcement cooperation. Only such a multidisciplinary approach can protect consumers, preserve public health and dismantle organised counterfeit medicine networks in India.