The GLP-1 effect: How weight-loss drugs could reshape India’s FMCG playbook 

Everyone is talking about GLP-1 as the next big healthcare disruptor. That is only half the story. If a drug can make people feel full faster, the impact is not limited to hospitals, pharmacies or weight-loss clinics. It enters the kitchen, the grocery basket, the office snack drawer and eventually, the P&L of FMCG companies.

GLP-1 drugs, used for diabetes and weight management, work partly by increasing satiety and reducing appetite. That does not mean consumers will stop eating. But it could mean some eating occasions become smaller, fewer and more conscious.

Think of the post-lunch sweet craving, the evening namkeen break, the impulse bakery purchase, or the sugary beverage top-up. Many of these are not planned meals. They are habits, cravings, boredom, or social cues. If appetite reduces, the economics of these occasions changes.

That is why GLP-1 is different from the usual health-food trend. The earlier health-food wave was about consumers choosing better products within the same routine. GLP-1 can go one step further. It can change the routine itself.

A recent report framed GLP-1 as a potential Rs 2.5 lakh crore FMCG opportunity, with companies preparing low-calorie foods, protein-rich products, zero-calorie beverages and healthier snacking options. This is not a market made only of GLP-1 users. It is better understood as the broader “build health” and “better-for-health” foods universe — estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore today and projected to grow at 15–20 per cent to reach Rs 2.5 lakh crore by 2030.

Why can this market become so large? First, India’s metabolic-health problem is already massive. The ICMR-INDIAB study estimated 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes in 2021. Second, GLP-1 itself is expected to scale. CareEdge estimates India’s GLP-1 market at `1,000–1,200 crore in 2025, rising nearly fivefold to `4,500–5,000 crore by 2030, with patent expiry and generic competition improving access. This does not make GLP-1 mass-market overnight. But it does mean a premium, urban, medically guided consumer base may start shaping food choices earlier than expected.

Evidence from more mature markets shows the direction. GLP-1 users are reportedly spending less across several food categories, with sweet snacks, salty snacks and baked goods facing sharper pressure. Many users are also eating smaller portions and choosing healthier foods. The point is not just that consumption falls. Every eating occasion has to justify itself better.

So, which categories should worry?

The obvious ones are sweet snacks, salty snacks, bakery products and sugary beverages. These categories are built on impulse, repetition and calorie-dense reward. But the answer is not straight forward decline. A consumer may buy fewer large packs, but still pay for a smaller, better-quality indulgence. A sugary drink may lose relevance, but a zerosugar, hydration-led or functional beverage may gain. A namkeen brand need not become a protein brand overnight, but it may need smaller packs, baked formats, cleaner ingredients or credible portion control.

This also changes the old pack-price logic. Indian FMCG has historically won through affordability, availability and pack-size laddering. But if a consumer is trying to eat less, “more grams for the same price” may not always be the winning promise. The new value equation may be: smaller quantity, but better nutrition; lower sugar, but still good taste; higher protein, but not medicinal; a smaller pack, but with a clearer benefit.

This is where brands can get the response wrong. Adding “high protein” to a few SKUs is not a strategy. Nor is creating a separate “GLP-1 friendly” shelf. The better approach is to map eating occasions. Which occasions may shrink? Which may shift to healthier alternatives? Which new occasions can be created around protein, fibre, hydration, gut health or portion control?

Early movers are already reacting. Nestlé’s Vital Pursuit range in the US is positioned for GLP-1 users and weight management consumers, with products designed around protein, fibre, essential nutrients and smaller appetites. In India, Marico has spoken about GLP-1- led behaviour shifts while strengthening its wellness portfolio across Saffola Foods, True Elements, Plix, Cosmix and 4700BC. The common thread is not “diet food.” It is convenient, nutrient density, trust and a credible health promise.

There are risks too. India’s GLP-1 adoption will not look like the US immediately. Cost, prescription access, adherence and side effects will matter. Brands also need to avoid medicalising food or making claims that sound too close to drug benefits. The safer route is to build around understandable nutrition claims: low sugar, high protein, fibre, gut health, hydration, satiety and portion control.

GLP-1 is unlikely to create a separate FMCG universe. Its bigger impact may be to change the rules inside existing categories. The brands that win will understand which occasions are changing, which benefits matter more, and how to make each eating occasion feel more useful. That is the real shift: from calorie-led volume to nutrition-led value.



Sources:

https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/consulting/strategy/glp-1-trends-and-impact-on-businessmodels.html

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8587(23)00119-5/fulltext

https://www.careratings.com/u ploads/newsfiles/1773129818_In dian%20GLP%20Industry.pdf